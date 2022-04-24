Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates with designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) after he hits a three run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Austin Meadows and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Tigers rank 15th in the league with a .233 batting average.

The Tigers are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (51 total).

The Tigers rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .268 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 65 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Tigers Impact Players

Meadows has put up a team-high batting average of .333 while pacing the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of eight.

In all of baseball, Meadows is 221st in homers and 40th in RBI.

Spencer Torkelson been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and eight runs batted in.

Torkelson ranks 19th in homers in the majors and 40th in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera has two doubles and four walks while hitting .319.

Robbie Grossman has a double and seven walks while hitting .286.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 16.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is first in homers and third in RBI.

Connor Joe's batting average of .333 leads all Colorado hitters this season.

Joe ranks 19th in homers and 118th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Kris Bryant has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .306/.357/.388.

Charlie Blackmon has 10 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Home 4/20/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Home 4/21/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Rockies W 13-0 Home 4/23/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Twins - Away 4/27/2022 Twins - Away 4/28/2022 Twins - Away 4/29/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/30/2022 Dodgers - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Home 4/19/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Phillies L 9-6 Home 4/23/2022 Tigers L 13-0 Away 4/23/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Tigers - Away 4/25/2022 Phillies - Away 4/26/2022 Phillies - Away 4/27/2022 Phillies - Away 4/28/2022 Phillies - Away 4/29/2022 Reds - Home

Regional restrictions apply.