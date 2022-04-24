Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Austin Meadows and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Tigers rank 15th in the league with a .233 batting average.
- The Tigers are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (51 total).
- The Tigers rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .268 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 65 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
Tigers Impact Players
- Meadows has put up a team-high batting average of .333 while pacing the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of eight.
- In all of baseball, Meadows is 221st in homers and 40th in RBI.
- Spencer Torkelson been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and eight runs batted in.
- Torkelson ranks 19th in homers in the majors and 40th in RBI.
- Miguel Cabrera has two doubles and four walks while hitting .319.
- Robbie Grossman has a double and seven walks while hitting .286.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 16.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is first in homers and third in RBI.
- Connor Joe's batting average of .333 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
- Joe ranks 19th in homers and 118th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Kris Bryant has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .306/.357/.388.
- Charlie Blackmon has 10 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
Tigers and Rockies Schedules
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Home
4/20/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Home
4/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Rockies
W 13-0
Home
4/23/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/27/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/28/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
W 6-5
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
L 9-6
Home
4/23/2022
Tigers
L 13-0
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
