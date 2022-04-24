Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates with designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) after he hits a three run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Austin Meadows and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Tigers rank 15th in the league with a .233 batting average.
  • The Tigers are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (51 total).
  • The Tigers rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .268 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 65 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Meadows has put up a team-high batting average of .333 while pacing the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of eight.
  • In all of baseball, Meadows is 221st in homers and 40th in RBI.
  • Spencer Torkelson been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with three home runs and eight runs batted in.
  • Torkelson ranks 19th in homers in the majors and 40th in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera has two doubles and four walks while hitting .319.
  • Robbie Grossman has a double and seven walks while hitting .286.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 16.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is first in homers and third in RBI.
  • Connor Joe's batting average of .333 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
  • Joe ranks 19th in homers and 118th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Kris Bryant has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .306/.357/.388.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 10 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

4/20/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Home

4/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

4/23/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Home

4/23/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/27/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/28/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

L 9-6

Home

4/23/2022

Tigers

L 13-0

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

