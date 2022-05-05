How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Javier Baez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers square off at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.219).

The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 96, 3.8 per game.

The Astros rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .294.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .226 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 72 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros with eight home runs.

Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 52nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Alex Bregman has put up 16 runs batted in to pace his team.

Bregman is 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jeremy Pena is batting .229 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .247 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Austin Meadows is batting .299 with 11 RBI, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Meadows ranks 265th in homers and 74th in RBI.

Baez is a key run producer for Detroit with a .250 average, two homers and 11 RBI.

Baez ranks 96th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 74th in RBI.

Jeimer Candelario has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.253/.288.

Robbie Grossman has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .390. He's slugging .328 on the year.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away 5/2/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Home 5/4/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home 5/6/2022 Tigers - Home 5/7/2022 Tigers - Home 5/8/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Twins - Away 5/11/2022 Twins - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Away 5/1/2022 Dodgers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 5/4/2022 Pirates L 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Astros - Away 5/6/2022 Astros - Away 5/7/2022 Astros - Away 5/8/2022 Astros - Away 5/9/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Athletics - Away

