How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and Javier Baez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers square off at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.219).
- The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 96, 3.8 per game.
- The Astros rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .294.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of .226 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers have scored 72 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez paces the Astros with eight home runs.
- Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 52nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Alex Bregman has put up 16 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Bregman is 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .229 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .247 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows is batting .299 with 11 RBI, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Meadows ranks 265th in homers and 74th in RBI.
- Baez is a key run producer for Detroit with a .250 average, two homers and 11 RBI.
- Baez ranks 96th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 74th in RBI.
- Jeimer Candelario has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.253/.288.
- Robbie Grossman has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .390. He's slugging .328 on the year.
Astros and Tigers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Home
5/4/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
4/30/2022
Dodgers
W 5-1
Away
5/1/2022
Dodgers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
5/4/2022
Pirates
L 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
