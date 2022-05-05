How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Javier Baez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers square off at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.219).
  • The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 96, 3.8 per game.
  • The Astros rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .294.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of .226 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 72 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros with eight home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 52nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Alex Bregman has put up 16 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Bregman is 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jeremy Pena is batting .229 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .247 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows is batting .299 with 11 RBI, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Meadows ranks 265th in homers and 74th in RBI.
  • Baez is a key run producer for Detroit with a .250 average, two homers and 11 RBI.
  • Baez ranks 96th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 74th in RBI.
  • Jeimer Candelario has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.253/.288.
  • Robbie Grossman has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .390. He's slugging .328 on the year.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

4/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Away

5/1/2022

Dodgers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

5/4/2022

Pirates

L 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1010518375h
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in College Softball

By Evan Massey11 minutes ago
imago1011765557h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Copa Sudamericana: Universidad Católica (ECU) vs. Santos

By Ben Macaluso51 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy