How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Detroit Tigers and Austin Meadows on Friday.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Astros' .220 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (99 total).
- The Astros rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .294.
- The Tigers rank 19th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
- The Tigers have scored 74 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team- leading eight home runs.
- Of all major league hitters, Alvarez ranks 44th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Alex Bregman has put up 16 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Bregman is 34th in homers and 20th in RBI in the majors.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows leads Detroit in batting average (.284) and runs batted in (11) this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Meadows is 275th in home runs and 80th in RBI.
- Jeimer Candelario has 17 hits and an OBP of .264 to go with a slugging percentage of .333 this season.
- Overall, Candelario ranks 102nd in home runs and 169th in RBI this year.
- Javier Baez is among the top hitters for Detroit with a .233 average, two homers and 11 RBI.
- Robbie Grossman has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .384. He's slugging .338 on the year.
Astros and Tigers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Home
5/4/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/12/2022
Twins
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Dodgers
W 5-1
Away
5/1/2022
Dodgers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
5/4/2022
Pirates
L 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
6
2022
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)