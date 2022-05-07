Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros versus Detroit Tigers game on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Austin Meadows.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.220).
  • The Astros rank 17th in runs scored with 102, 3.8 per game.
  • The Astros' .296 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.
  • The Tigers' .222 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Tigers have scored 76 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.295).

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally places him 30th.
  • Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league hitters, Bregman ranks 35th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .233.
  • Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-leading 16 runs batted in.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Meadows leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .284, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Meadows' home run total is 278th and his RBI tally ranks 82nd.
  • Jeimer Candelario is batting .193 with an OBP of .253 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.
  • Candelario is 104th in homers and 151st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in RBI with 11 while batting .234 with two home runs.
  • Robbie Grossman has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .378. He's slugging .324 on the year.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Dodgers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

5/4/2022

Pirates

L 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
