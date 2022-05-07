May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros versus Detroit Tigers game on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Austin Meadows.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.220).

The Astros rank 17th in runs scored with 102, 3.8 per game.

The Astros' .296 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Tigers' .222 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Tigers have scored 76 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.295).

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs.

Including all batters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally places him 30th.

Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.

Among all major league hitters, Bregman ranks 35th in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Jeremy Pena has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .233.

Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-leading 16 runs batted in.

Tigers Impact Players

Meadows leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .284, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Meadows' home run total is 278th and his RBI tally ranks 82nd.

Jeimer Candelario is batting .193 with an OBP of .253 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.

Candelario is 104th in homers and 151st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Javier Baez leads Detroit in RBI with 11 while batting .234 with two home runs.

Robbie Grossman has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .378. He's slugging .324 on the year.

Astros and Tigers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/3/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Home 5/4/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/6/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Tigers - Home 5/8/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Twins - Away 5/11/2022 Twins - Away 5/12/2022 Twins - Away 5/13/2022 Nationals - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Dodgers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 5/4/2022 Pirates L 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/6/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/7/2022 Astros - Away 5/8/2022 Astros - Away 5/9/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Athletics - Away 5/10/2022 Athletics - Home 5/11/2022 Athletics - Home

