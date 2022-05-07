Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros versus Detroit Tigers game on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Austin Meadows.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Astros vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Astros have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.220).
- The Astros rank 17th in runs scored with 102, 3.8 per game.
- The Astros' .296 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.
- The Tigers' .222 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Tigers have scored 76 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.295).
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs.
- Including all batters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally places him 30th.
- Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 16 runs batted in.
- Among all major league hitters, Bregman ranks 35th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .233.
- Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-leading 16 runs batted in.
Tigers Impact Players
- Meadows leads Detroit in runs batted in with 11 while batting .284, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Meadows' home run total is 278th and his RBI tally ranks 82nd.
- Jeimer Candelario is batting .193 with an OBP of .253 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.
- Candelario is 104th in homers and 151st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Javier Baez leads Detroit in RBI with 11 while batting .234 with two home runs.
- Robbie Grossman has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .378. He's slugging .324 on the year.
Astros and Tigers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Home
5/4/2022
Mariners
W 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/12/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Dodgers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
5/4/2022
Pirates
L 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/6/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
