How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Frankie Montas, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET for the second game of a five-game series.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a .220 batting average.

The Tigers are the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 2.9 runs per game (78 total).

The Tigers' .291 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 25th in the league with 96 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .264 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Tigers Impact Players

The Tigers are lead in runs batted in by Austin Meadows with a mark of 11, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .284.

Of all batters in the majors, Meadows ranks 289th in homers and 98th in RBI.

Jeimer Candelario has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .200.

Candelario ranks 116th in home runs in the majors and 163rd in RBI.

Baez has collected a team-high 11 runs batted in.

Robbie Grossman is hitting .262 with four doubles and 14 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .212 this season with a team-high four home runs and 15 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total is 41st and his RBI tally ranks 37th.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .304 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.

Neuse is 116th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 51st in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (15) this season. He has a .185 batting average and a .333 slugging percentage.

Elvis Andrus is batting .184 with an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .276 this season.

Tigers and Athletics Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/6/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/7/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/8/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 5/9/2022 Athletics L 2-0 Home 5/10/2022 Athletics - Away 5/10/2022 Athletics - Home 5/11/2022 Athletics - Home 5/12/2022 Athletics - Home 5/13/2022 Orioles - Home 5/14/2022 Orioles - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Rays L 3-0 Home 5/6/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Twins L 1-0 Away 5/8/2022 Twins L 4-3 Away 5/9/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Tigers - Away 5/11/2022 Tigers - Away 5/12/2022 Tigers - Away 5/13/2022 Angels - Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home

