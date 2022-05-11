Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A fan attempts to make a catch above Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) on a solo home run by Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (not pictured) during the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers will look to out-hit Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Tigers' .220 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 2.8 runs per game (85 total).
  • The Tigers' .291 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 102 runs (3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .263 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows has a team-best batting average of .293 while leading the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of 11.
  • Including all major league hitters, Meadows is 27th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
  • Candelario has totaled 11 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Candelario ranks 123rd in home runs and 104th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Javier Baez paces the Tigers with 11 runs batted in.
  • Robbie Grossman is batting .231 with four doubles and 17 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 48th and his RBI tally is 50th.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .291 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
  • Neuse ranks 123rd in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tony Kemp has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.306/.293.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .262. He's slugging .269 on the year.

Tigers and Athletics Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

L 2-0

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

W 6-0

Away

5/10/2022

Athletics

L 4-1

Home

5/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/14/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/15/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/16/2022

Rays

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

L 4-3

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

-

Home



How To Watch

May
11
2022

Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



