Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers will look to out-hit Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Tigers' .220 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 2.8 runs per game (85 total).
- The Tigers' .291 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 102 runs (3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .263 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows has a team-best batting average of .293 while leading the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of 11.
- Including all major league hitters, Meadows is 27th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- Candelario has totaled 11 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Candelario ranks 123rd in home runs and 104th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
- Javier Baez paces the Tigers with 11 runs batted in.
- Robbie Grossman is batting .231 with four doubles and 17 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 48th and his RBI tally is 50th.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .291 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
- Neuse ranks 123rd in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Tony Kemp has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.306/.293.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .262. He's slugging .269 on the year.
Tigers and Athletics Schedules
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
L 5-0
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
L 2-0
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
W 6-0
Away
5/10/2022
Athletics
L 4-1
Home
5/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/13/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/14/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/15/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/16/2022
Rays
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
L 4-3
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
W 2-0
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
L 6-0
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-1
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/12/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
