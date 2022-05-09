How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Blackburn will start for the Oakland Athletics in the first of a five-game series against the Detroit Tigers and Jeimer Candelario on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Tigers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.220).
- The Tigers have the No. 29 offense in MLB play scoring 2.9 runs per game (78 total runs).
- The Tigers are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
- The Athletics rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .200.
- The Athletics have scored 96 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows paces the Tigers with 11 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .284.
- Among all MLB hitters, Meadows is 33rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- Candelario has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .200.
- Candelario ranks 116th in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Javier Baez has racked up a team-high 11 runs batted in.
- Robbie Grossman is batting .262 with four doubles and 14 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .212.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 37th.
- Sheldon Neuse is batting .304 to lead Oakland this season.
- Neuse ranks 116th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 51st in RBI.
- Seth Brown is among the top hitters for Oakland with a .185 average, two homers and 15 RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .268. He's slugging .276 on the year.
Tigers and Athletics Schedules
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Pirates
L 7-2
Home
5/5/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/6/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/7/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
L 5-0
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/13/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Rays
L 10-7
Home
5/4/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
L 4-3
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/12/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Angels
-
Home
How To Watch
May
9
2022
Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
