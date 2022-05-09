How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Blackburn will start for the Oakland Athletics in the first of a five-game series against the Detroit Tigers and Jeimer Candelario on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Tigers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.220).

The Tigers have the No. 29 offense in MLB play scoring 2.9 runs per game (78 total runs).

The Tigers are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.

The Athletics rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .200.

The Athletics have scored 96 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.

Tigers Impact Players

Austin Meadows paces the Tigers with 11 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .284.

Among all MLB hitters, Meadows is 33rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Candelario has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .200.

Candelario ranks 116th in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Javier Baez has racked up a team-high 11 runs batted in.

Robbie Grossman is batting .262 with four doubles and 14 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .212.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 37th.

Sheldon Neuse is batting .304 to lead Oakland this season.

Neuse ranks 116th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 51st in RBI.

Seth Brown is among the top hitters for Oakland with a .185 average, two homers and 15 RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .268. He's slugging .276 on the year.

Tigers and Athletics Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Pirates L 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/6/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/7/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/8/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 5/9/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Athletics - Away 5/10/2022 Athletics - Home 5/11/2022 Athletics - Home 5/12/2022 Athletics - Home 5/13/2022 Orioles - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays L 3-0 Home 5/6/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Twins L 1-0 Away 5/8/2022 Twins L 4-3 Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Tigers - Away 5/11/2022 Tigers - Away 5/12/2022 Tigers - Away 5/13/2022 Angels - Home

