How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Blackburn will start for the Oakland Athletics in the first of a five-game series against the Detroit Tigers and Jeimer Candelario on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Tigers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.220).
  • The Tigers have the No. 29 offense in MLB play scoring 2.9 runs per game (78 total runs).
  • The Tigers are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
  • The Athletics rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .200.
  • The Athletics have scored 96 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows paces the Tigers with 11 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .284.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Meadows is 33rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
  • Candelario has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .200.
  • Candelario ranks 116th in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Javier Baez has racked up a team-high 11 runs batted in.
  • Robbie Grossman is batting .262 with four doubles and 14 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .212.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 37th.
  • Sheldon Neuse is batting .304 to lead Oakland this season.
  • Neuse ranks 116th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 51st in RBI.
  • Seth Brown is among the top hitters for Oakland with a .185 average, two homers and 15 RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .268. He's slugging .276 on the year.

Tigers and Athletics Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Pirates

L 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

L 4-3

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

