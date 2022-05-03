How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryse Wilson will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Detroit Tigers and Austin Meadows on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

7:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV

Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Tigers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).

The Tigers are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.2 runs per game (67 total).

The Tigers' .309 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Pirates' .240 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Pirates have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 79 (3.8 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Impact Players

The Tigers are lead in runs batted in by Meadows with a mark of 11, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .319.

In all of MLB, Meadows is 260th in home runs and 61st in RBI.

Javier Baez has driven in the most runs for the Tigers with 11 runs batted in.

Robbie Grossman is batting .288 with two doubles and 11 walks.

Spencer Torkelson has collected a team-best three home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.343) this season.

Hayes is 260th in homers and 171st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in home runs (three) and runs batted in (12) this season while batting .302.

Chavis ranks 51st in homers and 43rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three. He's driven in eight runs and is slugging .500.

Ben Gamel has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .333 on the year.

Tigers and Pirates Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Twins L 5-0 Away 4/28/2022 Twins L 7-1 Away 4/29/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Away 5/1/2022 Dodgers L 6-3 Away 5/3/2022 Pirates - Home 5/4/2022 Pirates - Home 5/5/2022 Astros - Away 5/6/2022 Astros - Away 5/7/2022 Astros - Away 5/8/2022 Astros - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Padres L 7-3 Home 4/30/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 5/1/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away 5/6/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/8/2022 Reds - Away

