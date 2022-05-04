How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) asks for an appeal after being ruled out at home plate against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 7-6 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Chavis and Robbie Grossman will hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers meet on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Tigers rank 17th in MLB with a .232 batting average.
  • The Tigers score the second-fewest runs in baseball (67 total, 3.2 per game).
  • The Tigers rank 16th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Pirates have scored 79 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows leads the Tigers with 11 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .319.
  • In all of baseball, Meadows is 262nd in homers and 64th in RBI.
  • Javier Baez has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 11 runs batted in.
  • Jeimer Candelario has three doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .164.
  • Grossman has two doubles and 11 walks while batting .288.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a batting average of .343.
  • Hayes' home run total puts him 262nd in the big leagues, and he is 180th in RBI.
  • Chavis leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three and runs batted in with 12.
  • Chavis is 53rd in home runs and 48th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three. He's driven in eight runs and is slugging .500.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .233 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Tigers and Pirates Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Away

4/28/2022

Twins

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

4/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Away

5/1/2022

Dodgers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/4/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

L 7-3

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

5/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
