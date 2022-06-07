Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes take the field against Harold Castro and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at PNC Park.
Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.218).
- The Tigers are the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 2.8 runs per game (150 total).
- The Tigers' .277 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 185 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Tigers Impact Players
- Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with five long balls.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Schoop's home runs place him 108th, and his RBI tally ranks him 162nd.
- Miguel Cabrera has a club-high 19 RBI and .301 batting average.
- Cabrera ranks 191st in home runs and 136th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Castro has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks while batting .286.
- Austin Meadows is hitting .267 with four doubles, two triples and 12 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 20 while batting .289, which is also best on the team.
- In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 241st in homers and 129th in RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds is slugging .398 this season, with a team-best eight homers while driving in 14 runs.
- Reynolds is 44th in homers and 197th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Michael Chavis has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .444 on the year.
Tigers and Pirates Schedules
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Home
6/2/2022
Twins
W 3-2
Home
6/3/2022
Yankees
L 13-0
Away
6/4/2022
Yankees
L 3-0
Away
6/5/2022
Yankees
L 5-4
Away
6/7/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/8/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/10/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/11/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/12/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/13/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Away
6/1/2022
Dodgers
W 8-4
Away
6/3/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-6
Home
6/4/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Home
6/5/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-0
Home
6/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/9/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/10/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/12/2022
Braves
-
Away
