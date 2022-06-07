Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes take the field against Harold Castro and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.218).
  • The Tigers are the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 2.8 runs per game (150 total).
  • The Tigers' .277 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 185 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with five long balls.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Schoop's home runs place him 108th, and his RBI tally ranks him 162nd.
  • Miguel Cabrera has a club-high 19 RBI and .301 batting average.
  • Cabrera ranks 191st in home runs and 136th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Castro has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks while batting .286.
  • Austin Meadows is hitting .267 with four doubles, two triples and 12 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 20 while batting .289, which is also best on the team.
  • In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 241st in homers and 129th in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds is slugging .398 this season, with a team-best eight homers while driving in 14 runs.
  • Reynolds is 44th in homers and 197th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .444 on the year.

Tigers and Pirates Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Home

6/2/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

6/3/2022

Yankees

L 13-0

Away

6/4/2022

Yankees

L 3-0

Away

6/5/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Away

6/7/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/8/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/11/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

W 8-4

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-6

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at White Sox

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
HD_TVE_DATELINEUN_05032022_proxy_SD_thumb_3
entertainment

How to Watch Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
all-rise-renewed-season-2
entertainment

How to Watch All Rise Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) runs the baseline after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy