How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) greets left fielder Willi Castro (9) crossing home plate and scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Jonathan Schoop will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Pirates vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.226).
  • The Pirates are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (188 total).
  • The Pirates' .298 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.
  • The Tigers have scored 155 runs (just 2.8 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .278 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes paces the Pirates with 20 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .290.
  • Hayes' home runs rank him 244th in MLB, and he is 131st in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds' eight home runs lead his team.
  • Of all major league hitters, Reynolds ranks 46th in homers and 201st in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis has six doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .272.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is hitting .242 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Schoop leads Detroit in home runs this season with five while driving in 18 runs.
  • Schoop is 112th in home runs and 157th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.298) and runs batted in (19) this season.
  • Cabrera is currently 195th in home runs and 142nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Harold Castro has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.
  • Austin Meadows has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .333 on the year.

Pirates and Tigers Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

W 8-4

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-6

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

6/3/2022

Yankees

L 13-0

Away

6/4/2022

Yankees

L 3-0

Away

6/5/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Away

6/7/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

6/8/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/11/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/14/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

