How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Jonathan Schoop will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.226).

The Pirates are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (188 total).

The Pirates' .298 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in the league.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.

The Tigers have scored 155 runs (just 2.8 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .278 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes paces the Pirates with 20 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .290.

Hayes' home runs rank him 244th in MLB, and he is 131st in RBI.

Bryan Reynolds' eight home runs lead his team.

Of all major league hitters, Reynolds ranks 46th in homers and 201st in RBI.

Michael Chavis has six doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .272.

Daniel Vogelbach is hitting .242 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Schoop leads Detroit in home runs this season with five while driving in 18 runs.

Schoop is 112th in home runs and 157th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.298) and runs batted in (19) this season.

Cabrera is currently 195th in home runs and 142nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Harold Castro has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Austin Meadows has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .333 on the year.

Pirates and Tigers Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers W 8-4 Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-6 Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers - Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Twins W 3-2 Home 6/3/2022 Yankees L 13-0 Away 6/4/2022 Yankees L 3-0 Away 6/5/2022 Yankees L 5-4 Away 6/7/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Pirates - Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/13/2022 White Sox - Home 6/14/2022 White Sox - Home

