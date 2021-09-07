How to Watch Tigers at Pirates

September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates look to win their second straight game against the Tigers on Tuesday night.
Author:

The Pirates finally got back in the win column Monday after losing six straight. Pittsburgh pulled off a 6-3 win at home against a Tigers team looking to catch the Indians for second place in the AL West.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Tigers at Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Entering Tuesday in last place in the NL Central, the Pirates need 11 wins in their final 24 games to get to 60 on the season.

At 65-74, the Tigers have a better record than the Pirates but will almost certainly miss the playoffs as well.

The Tigers will send Wily Peralta to the mound in the second game of the series. Peralta is 3-3 on the year with a 3.68 ERA. Pittsburgh has yet to announce a starter for Tuesday night's game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
7
2021

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
6:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FC Edmonton
Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton vs Valour FC

Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sun vs. Wings

Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

USATSI_16694968
SI Guide

Rising Stars Headline U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Louisville City
Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic

Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

Marlins
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Pirates

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovenia

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy