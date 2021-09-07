How to Watch Tigers at Pirates

The Pirates look to win their second straight game against the Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Pirates finally got back in the win column Monday after losing six straight. Pittsburgh pulled off a 6-3 win at home against a Tigers team looking to catch the Indians for second place in the AL West.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Entering Tuesday in last place in the NL Central, the Pirates need 11 wins in their final 24 games to get to 60 on the season.

At 65-74, the Tigers have a better record than the Pirates but will almost certainly miss the playoffs as well.

The Tigers will send Wily Peralta to the mound in the second game of the series. Peralta is 3-3 on the year with a 3.68 ERA. Pittsburgh has yet to announce a starter for Tuesday night's game.

