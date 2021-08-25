How to Watch Tigers at Cardinals

The Cardinals will look for revenge on Tuesday after losing game one of their series with the Tigers by a final score of 4-3 on Monday.

Some fans may not want to tune into the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers series due to the fact that the Tigers are out of the postseason race and the Cardinals are hanging on by a thread. Technically, the Cardinals have a fighting chance, just five games out of the Wild Card spot in the National League. But, their chances are dwindling.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:15pm ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

TV Channel: MLB Network

Losses like the one they took in game one of this series are killing the Cardinals. Detroit was able to play the role of spoiler perfectly with a 4-3 win over St. Louis.

In game one, the Tigers were led by Robbie Grossman, Miguel Cabrera, Derek Hill and starting pitcher Case Mize, who all chipped in an RBI apiece. The Cardinals tried to make a late-game comeback, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Unfortunately, they came up short and took a brutal loss.

Looking ahead to game two of the series, the Cardinals are in as close to a must-win situation as a team can have at this stage of the season.

St. Louis will look to long-time star Jon Lester (4-6 record, 5.46 ERA) as their starter in the key matchup. Lester was acquired from the Washington Nationals ahead of the trade deadline and hasn't played a great season. However, he is still capable of coming up clutch in big games.

For the Tigers, Tarik Skubal (8-1 record, 4.02 ERA) will get the start. He has had a very successful season, but as you can tell from his ERA, he can give up runs.

This will be a very entertaining game to watch. With the Cardinals clinging to slim postseason hopes, they need to find a way to come up with the win over the Tigers.

