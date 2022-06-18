How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn gets the start for the Texas Rangers on Saturday against Harold Castro and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Rangers are 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Rangers are the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (277 total).

The Rangers rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .294.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 169 runs (just 2.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 13 long balls.

In all of MLB, Seager is 20th in home runs and 78th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia has totaled 43 runs batted in to pace his team.

Garcia ranks 26th in home runs and 15th in RBI in the majors.

Marcus Semien is hitting .225 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .275 batting average.

Tigers Impact Players

Castro has been key for Detroit with four home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .285 this season.

In all of baseball, Castro is 180th in homers and 205th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit in home runs with five while driving in 18 runs and slugging .305.

Schoop is currently 137th in home runs and 176th in RBI in the big leagues.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.294) and runs batted in (21) this season.

Willi Castro is batting .250 with an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Rangers and Tigers Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Astros W 5-3 Home 6/14/2022 Astros L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Astros L 9-2 Home 6/16/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Away 6/17/2022 Tigers W 7-0 Away 6/18/2022 Tigers - Away 6/19/2022 Tigers - Away 6/21/2022 Phillies - Home 6/22/2022 Phillies - Home 6/24/2022 Nationals - Home 6/25/2022 Nationals - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 White Sox L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 White Sox L 5-1 Home 6/15/2022 White Sox L 13-0 Home 6/16/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Home 6/17/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Home 6/18/2022 Rangers - Home 6/19/2022 Rangers - Home 6/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/21/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/22/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

