How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn gets the start for the Texas Rangers on Saturday against Harold Castro and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Rangers are 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.
  • The Rangers are the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (277 total).
  • The Rangers rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .294.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 169 runs (just 2.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 13 long balls.
  • In all of MLB, Seager is 20th in home runs and 78th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has totaled 43 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Garcia ranks 26th in home runs and 15th in RBI in the majors.
  • Marcus Semien is hitting .225 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
  • Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .275 batting average.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Castro has been key for Detroit with four home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .285 this season.
  • In all of baseball, Castro is 180th in homers and 205th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit in home runs with five while driving in 18 runs and slugging .305.
  • Schoop is currently 137th in home runs and 176th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.294) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • Willi Castro is batting .250 with an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Rangers and Tigers Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

L 9-2

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

W 7-0

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

White Sox

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

White Sox

L 5-1

Home

6/15/2022

White Sox

L 13-0

Home

6/16/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Home

6/17/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Home

6/18/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
