The Tigers and White Sox square off in the final series of the regular season as Chicago prepares for the playoffs.

The White Sox host the Tigers starting Friday in the last regular season series for both teams as Chicago sets its sights on the postseason.

The AL Central rivals last met just two days ago, on Sept. 29, in a makeup game, which the White Sox won 8-7. After that, Chicago swept a two-game series against the Reds.

How to Watch: Tigers vs. White Sox

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Tigers vs. White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox are 10-6 against Detroit this season, but the Tigers, while well out of the playoff picture, have improved in the second half of the season. They enter Friday's game coming off a 10-7 win against Minnesota.

Chicago will start Lance Lynn in the series opener. He has a 10-6 record and 2.72 ERA, along with 172 strikeouts in 152 innings. The Tigers will start righty Wily Peralta, who is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA.

The White Sox have already clinched the AL Central title and a spot in the ALDS series against the Astros, but they will look to build momentum for the postseason in this series against the Tigers.

Regional restrictions may apply.