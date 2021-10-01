October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers and White Sox square off in the final series of the regular season as Chicago prepares for the playoffs.
Author:

The White Sox host the Tigers starting Friday in the last regular season series for both teams as Chicago sets its sights on the postseason.

The AL Central rivals last met just two days ago, on Sept. 29, in a makeup game, which the White Sox won 8-7. After that, Chicago swept a two-game series against the Reds.

How to Watch: Tigers vs. White Sox

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Tigers vs. White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox are 10-6 against Detroit this season, but the Tigers, while well out of the playoff picture, have improved in the second half of the season. They enter Friday's game coming off a 10-7 win against Minnesota. 

Chicago will start Lance Lynn in the series opener. He has a 10-6 record and 2.72 ERA, along with 172 strikeouts in 152 innings. The Tigers will start righty Wily Peralta, who is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA. 

The White Sox have already clinched the AL Central title and a spot in the ALDS series against the Astros, but they will look to build momentum for the postseason in this series against the Tigers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
1
2021

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Tigers vs. White Sox

just now
USATSI_16750457
High School Football

How to Watch Boonville at Princeton

just now
USATSI_16751480
High School Football

How to Watch Ravenwood at Summitt

just now
USATSI_16827016
NCAA Football

How to Watch Iowa at Maryland

just now
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB

How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

just now
Paralympics Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball

just now
Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch North Carolina at Miami in Women's College Volleyball

just now
USATSI_16606771
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

just now
USATSI_16750253
High School Football

How to Watch Beatrice vs. Waverly

15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy