The Chicago White Sox are excelling at exactly the right time. After cooling off after the All-Star break, the Southsiders are cruising into the playoffs after winning five straight and going 7-1 in the final week of the regular season.

How to Watch: Tigers vs. White Sox

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

They won in emphatic fashion to start their series against the Detroit Tigers, winning 8-1 in a great start by Lance Lynn. He only gave up one run in five innings.

What was more impressive Friday night was the bat of José Abreu. The sensational first baseman raked by hitting a homer and drove in four runs. This team is firing on all cylinders, dominating in every facet of the game just in time.

The White Sox have no room to let up, as they need that momentum to play the Houston Astros in the ALDS. They'll go for at least the series win in Game 2 and they have just the pitcher to bring it home. Lucas Giolito will take the mound with an 11-9 record and a 3.58 ERA. He needs just two more strikeouts to reach 200 on the season. The Tigers will start Matt Manning, who is 4-7 with a 6.16 ERA.

