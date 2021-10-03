How to Watch Tigers at White Sox

The White Sox look to finish the season strong as they go for the series sweep against the Tigers.

The White Sox are getting hot at exactly the right time. They started that way through the first half of the season but hovered around .500 after the All-Star break. Now, they are 8-2 in their last 10 and have won six games in a row. That includes the last two as the Southsiders go for a sweep of the Tigers in their final regular-season game.

How to Watch Tigers vs. White Sox:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Tigers vs. White Sox game on fuboTV.

Chicago looked sharp in last night's win as starter Lucas Giolito only gave up two hits and one run in five innings. Then the club got timely hitting, getting the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth with a clutch two-run homer from Yoán Moncada. The White Sox are firing on all cylinders right now.

Even with the streak though, the Sox came up short of clinching home-field advantage for the ALDS against the Houston Astros. The Astros won yesterday also which means the worst they can finish is a record tied with the Sox. But Houston holds a 5-2 season record against Chicago highlighted by a four-game series sweep of the White Sox in the middle of June.

The Sox look to get this series sweep and end the regular season on a high note, starting Dylan Cease 13-7 record with a 3.95 ERA. Tyler Alexander is going for the Tigers but hasn't received many decisions, even pitching 100.1 innings. He's 2-4 with a matching 3.95 ERA.

