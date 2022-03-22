Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers and Phillies continue the march toward Opening Day with a Grapefruit League contest in Clearwater.

The Tigers (1-2) travel to BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida, for a Grapefruit League matchup on Monday afternoon with both teams coming off exhibition losses on Monday.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit had an aggressive offseason, signing shortstop Javier Baez and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez before the lockout last fall, and added right-hander Michael Pineda last week.

A lot of eyes are on 22-year-old prospect Spencer Torkelson. The first overall pick in the 2020 draft flew through the Tigers' system last year, bashing 30 homers across three levels, and has a chance to earn the everyday first base job this spring. He's 2-for-7 with a double in three games in Florida.

The Tigers were held to two hits in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday, while the Phillies fell to the Yankees 5-2. They manufactured a pair of runs in the seventh inning on RBI singles by Didi Gregorius and Adam Haseley.

This is the second meeting of the spring for Detroit and Philadelphia. The teams opened Grapefruit League play in Lakeland on Friday and played to a 6-6 tie. Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene, and Kody Clemens homered for the Tigers, while Darick Hall and Matt Kroon went deep for the Phillies.

Left-hander Tyler Alexander starts for Detroit on Tuesday. He made 41 appearances and 15 starts for the Tigers last season with a 3.81 ERA and 1.260 WHIP in 106.1 innings. Philadelphia counters with lefty Bailey Falter. He appeared in 22 games, starting one, last season, with a 5.61 ERA and 1.188 WHIP in 33.2 innings.

The Phillies also introduced slugger Kyle Schwarber on Monday. The lefty swinger clubbed 32 homers in 113 games with the Nationals and Red Sox last season and will likely see a lot of DH duty this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

DETROIT TIGERS
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

By Phil Watson56 seconds ago
PIRATES
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

By Phil Watson56 seconds ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates with a teammate after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston

By Daniela Perez12 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown14 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Brewers vs. Giants

By Phil Watson15 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: North Carolina vs. Arizona

By Matthew Beighle15 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UCF Knights forward Masseny Kaba (5) reacts after defeating the Florida Gators in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. UCF: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Arizona vs. North Carolina: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy