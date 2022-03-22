The Tigers and Phillies continue the march toward Opening Day with a Grapefruit League contest in Clearwater.

The Tigers (1-2) travel to BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida, for a Grapefruit League matchup on Monday afternoon with both teams coming off exhibition losses on Monday.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit had an aggressive offseason, signing shortstop Javier Baez and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez before the lockout last fall, and added right-hander Michael Pineda last week.

A lot of eyes are on 22-year-old prospect Spencer Torkelson. The first overall pick in the 2020 draft flew through the Tigers' system last year, bashing 30 homers across three levels, and has a chance to earn the everyday first base job this spring. He's 2-for-7 with a double in three games in Florida.

The Tigers were held to two hits in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday, while the Phillies fell to the Yankees 5-2. They manufactured a pair of runs in the seventh inning on RBI singles by Didi Gregorius and Adam Haseley.

This is the second meeting of the spring for Detroit and Philadelphia. The teams opened Grapefruit League play in Lakeland on Friday and played to a 6-6 tie. Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene, and Kody Clemens homered for the Tigers, while Darick Hall and Matt Kroon went deep for the Phillies.

Left-hander Tyler Alexander starts for Detroit on Tuesday. He made 41 appearances and 15 starts for the Tigers last season with a 3.81 ERA and 1.260 WHIP in 106.1 innings. Philadelphia counters with lefty Bailey Falter. He appeared in 22 games, starting one, last season, with a 5.61 ERA and 1.188 WHIP in 33.2 innings.

The Phillies also introduced slugger Kyle Schwarber on Monday. The lefty swinger clubbed 32 homers in 113 games with the Nationals and Red Sox last season and will likely see a lot of DH duty this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.