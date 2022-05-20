How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Diamondbacks go for their second straight win against the Cubs when they play the second of a three-game set in Chicago on Friday

The Diamondbacks snapped a 10-game losing streak on Thursday when they beat the Cubs 3-1.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Arizona scored three runs in the top of the fourth and then shut down the Cubs offense the rest of the game to get the win in the opener of a three-game set in Wrigley.

The Diamondbacks had lost two of three to the Cubs in Arizona last week and will look to return the favor to them with a win on Friday afternoon.

The Cubs have struggled offensively for much of this year and it happened again on Thursday as they lost their second straight game.

They lost to the Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday and were only able to scratch across one run on Friday in the loss.

Friday they will look to get back in the win column when they send Kyle Hendricks to the mound. Hendricks has been good in his last two starts going 14 and a third innings while giving up just one run and eight hits.

He will look to be good again on Friday and help the Cubs snap a two-game slide

