How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Diamondbacks go for their third straight win on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series with the Cubs

The Diamondbacks slugged their way to a 10-6 win on Friday on a blustery day in Wrigley Field.

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Arizona hit a season-high seven home runs including three by Josh Rojas and two by David Peralta to pick up their second straight win against the Cubs.

Arizona came to Chicago on a six-game losing streak, but the Diamondbacks have turned it around by winning the first two of a four-game set with the Cubs.

Chicago has now lost three straight after it had dropped the last game of its three-game series with the Pirates and then the first two to the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs did hit four home runs on Friday, but wasted a few opportunities and will look to snap their skid on Saturday when they send Justin Steele to the mound.

Steele pitched well in his last start, giving up just one earned run in six innings while striking out a season-high 10 against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Cubs hope he can be just as good on Saturday as they look to avoid losing the series to the Diamondbacks.

