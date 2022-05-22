How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks go for the four-game sweep of the Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field

The Diamondbacks made it three straight wins against the Cubs when they won 7-6 in extra innings on Saturday.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Diamondbacks went down 4-0 but scored a run in the seventh and three more in the eighth with two outs to send the game to extra innings. They put up a three-spot in the top of the 10th and then held off a Cubs rally in the bottom of the 10th to get the win.

Sunday they now go for their fourth straight win and a huge series sweep of the Cubs on the road.

The Cubs blew their chances to get their first win of the series on Saturday and now are trying to avoid being swept when they send Wade Miley to the mound.

Miley has made just two starts in his first year with the Cubs but has had mixed results. He struggled a bit in his first start against the Padres but went seven one-hit innings on Monday against the Pirates.

Sunday he will look to make it two great starts in a row and help lead the Cubs to a win and snap their four-game losing streak.



How To Watch

May
22
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


