How to Watch Diamondbacks at Mets

The D'backs would largely like to forget last week while the Mets are off to a hot 5-2 start. New York will be favored in every game but Arizona won't go down without a fight evidenced by their extra-innings win in their last game against the Astros. Seth Beer has been the Diamondbacks MVP in the first week of the season.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On opening day against the Padres, Arizona hadn't scored all game until the ninth inning. They cut San Diego's lead down to 2-1 but it was a Beer three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that won them their first game of the new season. Their second win came against Houston in extras where Beer tied it in the 10th and Ketel Marte drove home the winning run. They'll need to be just as crafty to steal a win from the Mets who will be going for their third straight win today.

New York got two of three from the Phillies in their last series. Their last game resulted in a 9-6 win where Max Scherzer pitched great only giving up one in five innings and Pete Alonso is starting to look like a natural at DH as he drove in five runs.

Today they'll start Chris Bassitt whom they brought in from Oakland, making his first All-Star appearance last season. He'll be building off a great first start after going six shutout innings in a 5-0 win against the Nationals. The Diamondbacks meanwhile will start Zach Davies who also had a solid first start giving up two runs in five innings against the Padres. This should be a must-see pitching matchup.

