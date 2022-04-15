How to Watch Diamondbacks at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets start their three-game series today.

The D'backs would largely like to forget last week while the Mets are off to a hot 5-2 start. New York will be favored in every game but Arizona won't go down without a fight evidenced by their extra-innings win in their last game against the Astros. Seth Beer has been the Diamondbacks MVP in the first week of the season. 

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On opening day against the Padres, Arizona hadn't scored all game until the ninth inning. They cut San Diego's lead down to 2-1 but it was a Beer three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that won them their first game of the new season. Their second win came against Houston in extras where Beer tied it in the 10th and Ketel Marte drove home the winning run. They'll need to be just as crafty to steal a win from the Mets who will be going for their third straight win today. 

New York got two of three from the Phillies in their last series. Their last game resulted in a 9-6 win where Max Scherzer pitched great only giving up one in five innings and Pete Alonso is starting to look like a natural at DH as he drove in five runs. 

Today they'll start Chris Bassitt whom they brought in from Oakland, making his first All-Star appearance last season. He'll be building off a great first start after going six shutout innings in a 5-0 win against the Nationals. The Diamondbacks meanwhile will start Zach Davies who also had a solid first start giving up two runs in five innings against the Padres. This should be a must-see pitching matchup. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Mets

By Ben Macaluso42 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama State at Jackson State in College Softball

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in College Softball

By Christine Brown42 seconds ago
Lecce Spezia
Serie A

How to Watch Spezia vs. Inter Milan in Canada

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Norfolk State in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Flames won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy