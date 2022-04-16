How to Watch Diamondbacks at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Mets look to keep pouring it on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of this home-opening series.

The home opener for the New York Mets got off to a smashing success as part of the team's hot start to the 2022 season. The organization unveiled a statue to honor pitching legend Tom Seaver before the game. They honored his legacy as the Mets gave up only three hits as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3. The win was their third in a row and the Mets are off to a 6-2 start. 

Chris Bassitt made the start and he did not disappoint the Queens faithful. Bassitt went six strong innings giving up only two hits and one run. Francisco Lindor was the star at the plate as he hit two homers and Starling Marte hit a three-run homer to run away with the game. They'll look to keep up the pressure on Arizona today for Game 2 of this series. 

New York will start righty Carlos Carrasco who is building off a strong start in his first game of the season against the Washington Nationals. He went 5.2 innings only surrendering two hits and one run. The road doesn't get much easier here for the Diamondbacks. Arizona will start Zac Gallen who is making his first start of 2022. Last year he was 4-10 with a 4.30 ERA in 121 innings. He did have an impressive 139 K's though.

Regional restrictions may apply.

