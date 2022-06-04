How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to bounce back after the Arizona Diamondbacks got after them with five homers in the series opener.

The Arizona Diamondbacks used a barrage of offense to come into Pittsburgh and shock the Pirates in the first game of this series. The Pirates had to be feeling good coming into this game as they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road for the first time since 2000. A big part of that sweep was Pittsburgh pitching limiting the powerful Dodgers lineup. But that pitching fell by the wayside in game one as the Diamondbacks hit five home runs to cruise to an 8-6 victory.

How to Watch: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can live stream Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV

The Pirates were up 3-2 in the third but the D'back scored six in the fourth, fifth and seventh to get to a comfortable 8-3 lead. The offensive standout for Arizona was rookie Alek Thomas who hit two of the five homers. The Pirates made a valiant effort for a comeback scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth but it was too little too late.

Arizona will go for the series victory today by starting righty Zach Davies who is 2-3 on the season with a 4.84 ERA. The Pirates will have a good chance at getting even in this one as they start righty Roansy Contreras. He has only pitched 17.1 innings but he is 1-0 with a 2.55 ERA. Will the vet or the effective rookie respectively have the last laugh tonight?

