How to Watch Diamondback at Astros

The Houston Astros have a gift of a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks before they close out the season against extremely tough opponents in Oakland and Tampa Bay.

After a tough sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks are now rewarded by playing a series against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Astros:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Sure, the D'backs will be starting their best pitcher in Madison Bumgarner. Unfortunately for Arizona, saying that doesn't have the same ring to it that it did even five years ago.

Bumgarner has a 7-10 record with a 4.66 ERA. It helps the Diamondbacks somewhat that the Astros are starting Brandon Bielak, who has a similar 4.47 ERA but has only pitched 44.1 innings.

The Astros have continued their streak in 2021 under immense scrutiny from in-stadium fans for the first time since the sign-stealing scandal broke. Houston made the ALCS for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 even though they didn't have a winning record in the regular season. The experience of coach Dusty Baker has kept the sails of this talented team steady, and the Astros once again look like they're ready for a deep playoff run.

Houston's magic number is 10 at the moment, and the team is likely a lock for the playoffs. Even without their best pitcher on the mound, the Astros still have a great shot at winning this game and sweeping the series.

With that said, Houston can't take this series for granted as it finishes the season facing the Oakland Athletics who are right in the thick of the playoff fight. Then the Astros will play the Tampa Bay Rays in a rematch of that tremendous 2020 ALCS.

Houston will be trying to prove in these last couple of weeks that it is still a force to be reckoned in the upper echelons of baseball.

