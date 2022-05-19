How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs host the Diamondbacks on Thursday in the first of a four-game set at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when they lost to the Pirates 3-2.

The Cubs had taken the first two games from the Pirates, both shutouts, but couldn't find their bats in losing the finale.

On Thursday, they will look to get back in the win column against a Diamondbacks team they took two of three from last weekend.

The Diamondbacks head to Wrigley looking to avenge the series loss from the weekend as they send Zac Gallen to the mound.

Gallen last pitched on Saturday when he went six innings, giving up just one run to the Cubs. The Diamondbacks would lose the game, though, when they gave up three runs in the top of the ninth.

The loss on Saturday was the first of six straight defeats as they come to Chicago after being swept by the Dodgers in a four-game series.

Thursday, they hope they can turn that around as they try and get their first win on their current eight-game road trip.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

