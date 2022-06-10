How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

The Diamondbacks go for their third straight win on Friday when they open a three-game series in Philadelphia.

The Diamondbacks continue their 10-game road trip on Friday when they head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (WCAUDT – Philadelphia, PA)

The Diamondbacks won the first game on the trip in Pittsburgh, but then lost four in a row. They did bounce back to win the last two games in Cincinnati, but are hoping to finish off their trip with a series win against the Phillies.

They will send Zac Gallen to the mound in the opener. Gallen has pitched well for the Diamondbacks this year going 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA.

The Phillies will counter with Kyle Gibson as they look to extend their seven-game winning streak.

The Phillies have yet to lose since manager Joe Girardi was fired and have improved to 28-29 on the season.

Friday, the Phillies are looking to get their eighth straight win and to get back to .500 for the first time since starting the year 10-10.

Philadelphia is finally starting to play like many thought it would be when the season started and will look to continue it against the Diamondbacks.

