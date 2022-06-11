How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks look to get a big road win on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game set with the Phillies.

The Diamondbacks came to Philadelphia playing improved baseball, but still want to find a way to get a big road series win against the Phillies.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Diamondbacks are under .500 on the season but they are playing better than most experts expected them to so far this season.

Saturday, they will look to get another road win in the middle game of their three-game series.

They will send Madison Bumgarner to the mound looking to get that win. Bumgarner has struggled in his last few starts and will be looking to be much better against a streaking Phillies team.

The Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler in the middle game. Wheeler has pitched well in his last five starts, four of them wins.

In his last outing, he struck out a season-high nine batters while giving up just two runs in six innings. The Phillies would win the game 7-2 against the Angels.

The Phillies have been playing much better since firing Joe Girardi and will look to stay hot with a win on Saturday.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
4:00
PM/ET
