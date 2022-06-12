How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies look to finish off a series win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series.

The Phillies have been playing their best baseball of the year and Sunday, they will look to stay hot when they host the Diamondbacks.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Phillies fired their manager Joe Girardi a little over a week ago and have been on fire since. They have closed he gap on the first-place Mets and will look to continue it in the finale of their three-game series.

The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound looking to finish off the series with a win.

Suarez has struggled lately as he hasn't recorded a win since May 14 when he pitched the Phillies to an 8-3 win over the NL West-leading Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks will look to continue his struggles as they try and pick up a win in their last game of a 10-game road trip. The Diamondbacks will head home for a six-game home stand after the game on Sunday.

It has been an up-and-down trip for the Diamondbacks, but they can end it on a hight note with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
