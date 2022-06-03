Diamondbacks vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates start this weekend series tonight.

The Pirates have to be feeling very confident heading into their series with the Diamondbacks. They are coming off a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road. While that is a great accomplishment in any season, the Pirates swept them at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2000. Consider, too, that there were some outstanding Pittsburgh teams in that span. 

How to Watch: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

This feels like the start of a bright horizon for this young Pirates team. 

Don't underestimate the Diamondbacks in this series, though, as they are coming off a series win of their own against the defending champion Atlanta Braves. They won the first two games, but they will be looking to bounce back from the series finale which they were shut out 6-0, which Madison Bumgarner started.

For this game, the Diamondbacks will start righty Merrill Kelly who is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA for this game. The Pirates will start JT Brubaker, looking for his first win of the season. At home, Pittsburgh should be favored to do just that. 

