How to Watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The rubber match is all set in the series finale between the Diamondbacks and Pirates on Sunday in this exciting matchup.

From the sixth inning on of the second game of this series, it was looking like the Diamondbacks were going to win. They scored in the sixth on a wild pitch and the Pirates just could not get anything going on offense. Through eight innings, the Pirates only had three hits. Two of them came in the bottom of the second. That all changed in the bottom of the ninth and for the fans who stayed were handsomely paid off. 

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can live stream Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Get access now!

Mark Melancon came in to close for the D'backs. Bryan Reynolds got a single to lead off the inning and then set up rookie Jack Suwinski. He had been hitless on the night but none of that mattered as he hit a walk-off two-run homer to even this series. 

It was a phenomenal pitchers duel with Arizona's Zach Davies pitching the best going seven-and-two-thirds innings, only surrendering three hits. But it still wasn't enough resulting in a wild finish. 

The Diamondbacks should get another great pitching performance in the rubber match by starting Zac Gallen. He is 4-0 with a 2.32 ERA. Arizona will face Zach Thompson who is 2-4 with a 5.18 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

June
5
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
