The Dodgers go for their fourth straight win in the first game of a doubleheader with the Cubs on Saturday afternoon

The Dodgers and Cubs game on Friday was postponed and they will now play a day/night doubleheader on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Dodgers come to Chicago fresh off a two-game sweep of the rival Giants. The Dodgers held the Giants to just two total runs in getting the quick sweep in their first series of the year with San Francisco.

The Dodgers had lost three of four including two against the last-place Diamondbacks, but have since gotten back on track and will look to do the same against a struggling Cubs team on Saturday.

The Cubs have won just three of their last 14 games and have really struggled offensively. They have scored three or fewer runs in all but one of those losses and have scored just 19 total runs in their last nine games.

Saturday they will look to break through against Clayton Kershaw and a very good Dodgers team.

Chicago will send Drew Smyly to the mound in the first game on Saturday. Smyly has started just one game at home this year and it did not go well. He gave up four runs in just five innings and took the loss against the Pirates.

