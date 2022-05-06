How to Watch Dodgers at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday when they host the Dodgers in the first of a three-game series

The Cubs have been scuffling lately, losing 11 of their last 14 games. They had started 6-4, but are now 9-15 and have lost three straight.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last two losses came at the hands of their crosstown rival White Sox. On Wednesday the Cubs got home runs from Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom in the third inning, but couldn't score again in the 4-3 loss.

Friday they will look to get back in the win column against the NL West's first-place team.

The Dodgers come to town 16-7 on the season and are coming off a two-game sweep of the rival Giants.

Los Angeles held the Giants to just a single run in both games in their 3-1 and 9-1 wins.

The Dodgers have now won three straight and four of their last five. The good play comes after they had dropped two straight to the last-place Diamondbacks.

The team is now a game up on the Padres and two and a half up on the Rockies and Giants in the NL West.

Chicago-area fans can watch this game on Marquee Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs in Canada

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
