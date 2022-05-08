How to Watch Dodgers at Cubs

The Dodgers go for the three-game sweep of the Cubs on Sunday night in Chicago.

The Dodgers didn't let a postponed game affect them on Saturday as they swept the Cubs in a day/night doubleheader.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN TEST

They got a great pitching performance from veteran Clayton Kershaw in the first game as they won 7-0. In the nightcap, they erased an early 1-0 hole to score the next four runs in a 6-2 win.

They have now won five straight and are an NL West-leading 18-7 on the year. They currently sit 1.5 games up on the second-place Padres.

Sunday, they will look to finish off the sweep of a Cubs team who has lost four in a row and 13 of their last 16.

It has been a tough stretch for the Cubs since staring the year 6-4. The offense continues to be a problem for Chicago as it once again failed to even get three runs in either game on Saturday.

The Cubs have now scored three or fewer runs in their last eight games, seven of which have been losses.

The Cubs pitching hasn't been horrible, but they are going to need to find a way to score runs soon or the season could be a nightmare for them.

