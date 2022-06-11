How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NL West rivals battle Friday night when the Dodgers head to San Francisco for the opener of a three-game series with the Giants

The Giants welcome the rival Dodgers to San Francisco for the first time this season as they try and bounce back from a series loss to the Rockies.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (KNTVDT – San Francisco, CA)

The Giants lost two of three to the Rockies as their up and down season continued. They are now just 30-26 on the season and find themselves six and a half games back of the Dodgers for first place. They are also four and a half games back of the Padres for second place.

Friday they will look to get a big win in the opener when they send Jakob Junis to the mound. Junis has been good going 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA this season.

The Dodgers will counter with their ace Walker Buehler. Buehler is 6-2 on the year, but his strikeouts are down this year. He has still been effective and will look to get another win against the rival Giants on Friday.

The Dodgers will be looking to win their third straight game after taking the last two games against the White Sox to get the series win.

