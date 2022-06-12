Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants go for the three-game sweep of the rival Dodgers on Sunday in San Francisco.

The Giants picked up their second straight win against the Dodgers on Saturday when they beat Clayton Kershaw in his first start in a month.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Giants were outhit 13-5 on Saturday, but made the most of them by scoring two runs in the second and one more in the eighth to get the close 3-2 win.

Sunday they will now go for a three-game sweep when they send Carlos Rodon to the mound. Rodon is 4-4 in his first season with the Giants after spending his first seven years with the White Sox.

The Dodgers will counter with Julio Urias as they try and avoid a sweep at the hands of the rival Giants.

The Dodgers have been struggling lately, as they have now lost eight of their last 12 games and are just 0.5 games up on the second place Padres.

The Dodgers are still in good shape, but they want to snap out of their slump on Sunday before heading home for a five-game home stand against the Angels and Guardians.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

By Adam Childs10 seconds ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
USATSI_18523550
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Toyota / Save Mart 350

By Brandon Rush5 minutes ago
USATSI_16326984
Track and Field

How to Watch NYC Grand Prix

By Brandon Rush5 minutes ago
USATSI_18495345
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Playoffs: Vegas Force vs Trenton BIC

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy