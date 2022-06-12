How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

The Giants go for the three-game sweep of the rival Dodgers on Sunday in San Francisco.

The Giants picked up their second straight win against the Dodgers on Saturday when they beat Clayton Kershaw in his first start in a month.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Giants were outhit 13-5 on Saturday, but made the most of them by scoring two runs in the second and one more in the eighth to get the close 3-2 win.

Sunday they will now go for a three-game sweep when they send Carlos Rodon to the mound. Rodon is 4-4 in his first season with the Giants after spending his first seven years with the White Sox.

The Dodgers will counter with Julio Urias as they try and avoid a sweep at the hands of the rival Giants.

The Dodgers have been struggling lately, as they have now lost eight of their last 12 games and are just 0.5 games up on the second place Padres.

The Dodgers are still in good shape, but they want to snap out of their slump on Sunday before heading home for a five-game home stand against the Angels and Guardians.

Regional restrictions may apply.