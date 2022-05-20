How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers look for their sixth straight win as they start this weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Dodgers and Phillies clash again for the second straight weekend. Last week they played in LA and now this series moves to Philadelphia. The Phillies handily won that four-game series 3-1, but the Dodgers did salvage the last game of the series to end a tough week on a high note. They've rode that victory into a five-game winning streak after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks in their four-game series. Philadelphia has lost three of its last four games but it had a tougher schedule this week playing the San Diego Padres who are right on the Dodgers' tail in the NL West. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dodgers completed the sweep effectively by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of their last game. The vast majority of that offense came in one swing when Justin Turner hit a three-run homer. Walker Buehler pitched effectively enough to hold that lead and get the 5-3 win. The Phillies weren't as fortunate in their last game as they ran into the buzzsaw that is Yu Darvish. The ace went seven innings without giving up a run and struck out five as the Padres won 2-0. 

The Phillies will look to change their fortunes tonight when they face Julio Urias. The lefty has had a good season overall so far but he really struggled in his last outing which was against Philly. He gave up eight hits and five runs in six innings of work. Maybe the most concerning thing was four of those hits were homers. The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez who is 4-1 on the season with a 3.72 ERA. Suarez was on the winning side of that game where Urias struggled. The rematch should be just as electric.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18303775
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrate at home plate after Hoskins hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
USATSI_9349985 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in College Baseball

By Christine Brown14 seconds ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in College Baseball

By Phil Watson14 seconds ago
imago1011979039h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball

By Phil Watson14 seconds ago
cornhole
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Pro Shootout #1

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250, Qualifying

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy