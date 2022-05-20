How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

The Dodgers and Phillies clash again for the second straight weekend. Last week they played in LA and now this series moves to Philadelphia. The Phillies handily won that four-game series 3-1, but the Dodgers did salvage the last game of the series to end a tough week on a high note. They've rode that victory into a five-game winning streak after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks in their four-game series. Philadelphia has lost three of its last four games but it had a tougher schedule this week playing the San Diego Padres who are right on the Dodgers' tail in the NL West.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dodgers completed the sweep effectively by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of their last game. The vast majority of that offense came in one swing when Justin Turner hit a three-run homer. Walker Buehler pitched effectively enough to hold that lead and get the 5-3 win. The Phillies weren't as fortunate in their last game as they ran into the buzzsaw that is Yu Darvish. The ace went seven innings without giving up a run and struck out five as the Padres won 2-0.

The Phillies will look to change their fortunes tonight when they face Julio Urias. The lefty has had a good season overall so far but he really struggled in his last outing which was against Philly. He gave up eight hits and five runs in six innings of work. Maybe the most concerning thing was four of those hits were homers. The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez who is 4-1 on the season with a 3.72 ERA. Suarez was on the winning side of that game where Urias struggled. The rematch should be just as electric.

Regional restrictions may apply.