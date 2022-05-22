How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers go for the series sweep on the road in their final game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies feel like they should be right in the thick of the NL East chase. They certainly have the offense to keep up with the Mets and the Braves who are leading them in the division. Their pitching is what is going to make or break their season though. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For example, the Phillies were beating the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 in the second game of their series as late as the fourth inning. They ended up dropping the game 7-4. Mookie Betts led the offensive charge for Los Angeles as he was only a triple shy of securing the cycle. It nabbed the Dodgers the series win on the road after they won the first game 4-1. 

After losing three of four against the Phillies at home as part of a four-game losing streak, the Dodgers have won their last seven in a row. They look more than poised to get back to being the NL West champs after their run of eight-consecutive division titles was ended last year by San Francisco. 

The Phillies look to salvage this last game at home by starting Zach Eflin. The righty is 1-3 with a 3.90 ERA. The Dodgers will counter with Tony Gosolin with his 4-0 record with an immaculate 1.64 ERA. The Dodgers already have got revenge on Philadelphia after Philly got the best of them in Los Angeles. Do the Phillies have a rallying call in them?  

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
