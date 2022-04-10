How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dodgers and Rockies have split the first two games of opening series at Coors Field

Connor Joe homered in the bottom of the eighth on Saturday night to lift the Rockies (1-1) to their first win of the new season. On Sunday afternoon, Colorado takes on the Dodgers (1-1) in the rubber match of the three-game set.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

LA won the opener on Friday, 5-3, before the Rockies got seven strong innings from German Márquez before Joe's late blast off Dodger reliever Blake Treinen.

The pitchers have been ahead of the hitters in the series. The Dodgers are slashing .214/.267/.286 through two games with three extra-base hits. Colorado's not much better at .224/.278/.343. 

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Rockies. He started 28 games last season with a 4.42 ERA and 1.340 WHIP in 156.2 innings. He was hit hard in his lone spring training start, surrendering five runs on three hits and three walks in four innings.

Left-hander Julio Urias takes the ball for Los Angeles coming off a 20-win season in 2021. In 32 starts, Urias posted a 2.96 ERA and 1.018 WHIP in 185.2 innings, fanning 195. He also struggled in Arizona this spring, surrendering eight runs and 11 hits in eight innings over three starts.

As for some of the notable newcomers for these teams, new Dodger first baseman Freddie Freeman is 1-for-7 with a walk and Kris Bryant, installed in left field for Colorado, has two hits in nine plate appearances with a walk and a double.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
