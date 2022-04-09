How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers go for their second straight win against the division-rival Rockies when they play on Saturday night.

The Dodgers are one of the favorites to win the National League again this year and Friday, they gave a taste as to why. They got good pitching from Walker Buehler and enough hitting to beat the pesky Rockies 5-3.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buehler went five solid innings, giving up just two runs and striking out five. He wasn't as sharp as he normally is but it was good enough anyway.

The Dodgers did all their damage in the fourth inning when they scored five runs with two outs. Los Angeles would get five hits in the inning and a Freddie Freeman walk to get those five runs.

The Rockies got one back late but didn't have enough to knock off the powerful Dodgers.

Saturday, they will look to avenge that loss when they send out German Marquez to pitch. This will be the seventh season for Marquez with the Rockies and he has been a solid starter for them.

The Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin. Gonsolin started just 13 games last year going 4-1 with a 3.23 ERA. He has been with the Dodgers for just three years and last year was the most he has pitched going 55.2 innings in 15 games.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
