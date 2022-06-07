How to Watch Dodgers at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be trying to avoid losing three in a row when they start this series against the Chicago White Sox.

The Southsiders will look to win their third game in a row tonight. The Dodgers started their four-game series off well against the Mets, winning the first two games but they lost their last two. The White Sox dropped their first game against Tampa Bay but won the last two games to grab the series victory. 

How to Watch: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox 

Date: June 7, 2022

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

You can live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a free trial now!

The Dodgers lost a close one in their last game on Sunday dropping to the Mets 5-4 in extras. The Mets blew a 4-2 lead in the ninth as LA tied it. But New York immediately went ahead in the next inning with a leadoff double by J.D. Davis. The Dodgers couldn't respond. 

The White Sox won a close one in their last game defeating the Rays 6-5. Chicago scored all of its runs in the first and second innings. Tampa Bay came back from a six-run deficit by scoring five in the fifth and sixth. The back end of the bullpen really came through and shut it down for the White Sox series victory. 

Chicago is starting this series off on a very strong foot by starting Michael Kopech tonight. He is 1-2 but has a 2.20 ERA in 45 innings this season. The Dodgers will start Mitch White. He doesn't have as many innings started but 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA. If the White Sox can get a series victory over the best team in the National League, maybe this can jumpstart their season into something more like we were expecting from the defending AL Central champs.       

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

