How to Watch Dodgers at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers look to make it five wins in a row on the road in the second game of this series against the Braves on Saturday night.

It was a very emotional start to this series on Friday when Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta for the first time since joining the Dodgers. The future Hall-of-Fame first baseman received his 2021 championship ring and had a moving moment when he talked to the Atlanta fans. Even though things seem to be working out for both L.A. and Atlanta, Freeman will always be a Brave. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes 

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Los Angeles took control early in the series opener from the get-go when it won 4-1. The Dodgers jumped out to a two-run lead in the first and didn't look back. The teammates who share the same last name were responsible for a majority of the offense. Trea Turner hit a homer and Justin Turner went 0-for-3 but had two RBIs with a sac fly and a fielder's choice. 

The Dodgers have won four in a row and will start Mitch White 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA. White was called up in 2020 and has been making the transition back and forth between levels. Look for him to take another step today. The Braves will be countering with Max Fried who is having another vintage season — 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA. 

Can the Braves tie the series up? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18589624
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Twins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18590386
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Braves

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18590981
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
imago1009799217h
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18582623
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_12516554
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) questions the position before a penalty kick by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) as referee Victor Rivas and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) tries to stop Espinoza during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy