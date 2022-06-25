How to Watch Dodgers at Braves

The Dodgers look to make it five wins in a row on the road in the second game of this series against the Braves on Saturday night.

It was a very emotional start to this series on Friday when Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta for the first time since joining the Dodgers. The future Hall-of-Fame first baseman received his 2021 championship ring and had a moving moment when he talked to the Atlanta fans. Even though things seem to be working out for both L.A. and Atlanta, Freeman will always be a Brave.

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Los Angeles took control early in the series opener from the get-go when it won 4-1. The Dodgers jumped out to a two-run lead in the first and didn't look back. The teammates who share the same last name were responsible for a majority of the offense. Trea Turner hit a homer and Justin Turner went 0-for-3 but had two RBIs with a sac fly and a fielder's choice.

The Dodgers have won four in a row and will start Mitch White 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA. White was called up in 2020 and has been making the transition back and forth between levels. Look for him to take another step today. The Braves will be countering with Max Fried who is having another vintage season — 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA.

Can the Braves tie the series up?

