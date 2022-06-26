How to Watch Dodgers at Braves

The Dodgers and Braves are tied at one game apiece ahead of Sunday's rubber match in what could be an NLCS preview.

This series is an emotional one and will forever be remembered for Freddie Freeman holding back tears and getting his 2021 World Series ring when he returned home for the first time since joining the Dodgers. On top of all of that, this series has been very competitive and is starting to look like we will see these two once again squaring off in the playoffs. The Dodgers won game one handily, 4-1, before the Braves bounced back on Saturday, winning 5-3.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The loss broke up a four-game winning streak from the Dodgers. The Braves were holding a 3-0 lead heading into the seventh. Los Angeles tied it over the next two innings to stun Atlanta. The good thing for the Braves was that Marcell Ozuna was unfazed. He ended the tie with a two-run moonshot that proved to be the game-winning runs.

The series is up for grab in this rubber match and the Braves will try to keep up the momentum by starting Tony Gonsolin. L.A. just doesn't have an off night in this rotation. Gonsolin has a 9-0 record which is tied for first in the league. If that wasn't enough his ERA is 1.58.

The Braves will start Spencer Strider, who is 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA. Who will come out on top in this battle of two of the best in the National League?

