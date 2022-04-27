How to Watch Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks can get their first series win of the season in a matinee against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks (7-11) got even in their three-game series with the Dodgers (12-5) on Tuesday behind a sterling infield defensive effort and can take their first series of the 2022 season with a win Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field in Phoenix.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona fell behind early Tuesday night after Will Smith slapped a bases-clearing double in the top of the first to put Los Angeles up 3-0.

But the D-backs evened the score in the third thanks in part to a two-run throwing error by Dodger second baseman Gavin Lux before winning it in the eighth on David Peralta's two-run homer.

For Arizona, it is scheduled to be right-hander Zac Gallen. In two starts, he's allowed a run on four hits in nine innings and struck out nine. He held the Mets to a run on two hits in five innings on Friday, striking out seven, but took a no-decision in a game the Diamondbacks lost 6-5.

The Diamondbacks also turned five double plays to help offset surrendering nine hits and six walks. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

