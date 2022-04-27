How to Watch Dodgers at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks can get their first series win of the season in a matinee against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks (7-11) got even in their three-game series with the Dodgers (12-5) on Tuesday behind a sterling infield defensive effort and can take their first series of the 2022 season with a win Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field in Phoenix.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Arizona fell behind early Tuesday night after Will Smith slapped a bases-clearing double in the top of the first to put Los Angeles up 3-0.

But the D-backs evened the score in the third thanks in part to a two-run throwing error by Dodger second baseman Gavin Lux before winning it in the eighth on David Peralta's two-run homer.

For Arizona, it is scheduled to be right-hander Zac Gallen. In two starts, he's allowed a run on four hits in nine innings and struck out nine. He held the Mets to a run on two hits in five innings on Friday, striking out seven, but took a no-decision in a game the Diamondbacks lost 6-5.

The Diamondbacks also turned five double plays to help offset surrendering nine hits and six walks.

