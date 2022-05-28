How to Watch Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will face off on Saturday evening in an intriguing MLB showdown.

With the 2022 MLB season flying past already, fans have gotten to see quite a few great games almost every single day. That won't be any different on Saturday. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Dodgers traveling to Arizona to face off against the Diamondbacks.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KTBC - Austin, TX)

Live stream the Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Dodgers have gone 31-14 to open up the season. Los Angeles is currently looking like one of the top contenders in the National League, just like many expected. Last time out, the Dodgers ended up pulling off a 6-4 victory over the Diamondbacks.

On the other side of this matchup, the Diamondbacks hold a 23-24 record so far this season. Arizona hasn't looked amazing, but the team has improved dramatically from last season. After losing to the Dodgers last game, the Diamondbacks will look for some revenge this evening.

Both of these teams have quite a bit of talent, although the Dodgers are certainly favored to win. However, the Diamondbacks will never go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory this evening.

