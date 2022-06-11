How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants go for their second straight win against the Dodgers on Saturday night in the middle game fo their three-game set.

The Giants got a huge win on Friday when Darin Ruf hit two home runs and Jakob Junis shut down the Dodgers' bats in their 7-2 win.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KSTU-TV – Salt Lake City, UT)

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

It was the first win for the Giants over the Dodgers this year as they were swept in a two-game series in Los Angeles earlier this season.

The win also came as the Giants were coming off a bad series loss to the Rockies earlier this week.

Saturday, they will look to do it again and clinch a series win over the rival Dodgers when they send Sam Long to the mound. Long will be making only his fourth start of the year and he will probably be used more as an opener as he has yet to pitch more than three innings in any appearance this season.

The Dodgers will counter with Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw will be making his first start since a May 7 win against the Cubs.

Kershaw has been out due to inflammation in his right SI joint and will finally get back on the mound after a month off.

Kershaw was pitching extremely well to start the season and will look to get back in that groove in his first start back.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSTU-TV – Salt Lake City, UT)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18514322
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Yankees

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18514931
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
NJUZXBZ7ZNEOBKCRJSFNWIMYI4
entertainment

How to Watch E.T. 40th Anniversary Marathon

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
imago1012222956h
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1006763360h (1)
Premier Lacrosse League

How to Watch Atlas LC vs. Cannons LC

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_18231373 (1)
USFL

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18400962
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: UConn vs Stanford

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

154th Belmont Stakes stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy