How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

The Giants go for their second straight win against the Dodgers on Saturday night in the middle game fo their three-game set.

The Giants got a huge win on Friday when Darin Ruf hit two home runs and Jakob Junis shut down the Dodgers' bats in their 7-2 win.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KSTU-TV – Salt Lake City, UT)

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

It was the first win for the Giants over the Dodgers this year as they were swept in a two-game series in Los Angeles earlier this season.

The win also came as the Giants were coming off a bad series loss to the Rockies earlier this week.

Saturday, they will look to do it again and clinch a series win over the rival Dodgers when they send Sam Long to the mound. Long will be making only his fourth start of the year and he will probably be used more as an opener as he has yet to pitch more than three innings in any appearance this season.

The Dodgers will counter with Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw will be making his first start since a May 7 win against the Cubs.

Kershaw has been out due to inflammation in his right SI joint and will finally get back on the mound after a month off.

Kershaw was pitching extremely well to start the season and will look to get back in that groove in his first start back.

