How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

The Dodgers go for their seventh straight win on Saturday when they play the second of three games against the Phillies.

A week ago, the Dodgers had lost four straight games, including three in a row to the Phillies. Since then, they have been red hot as they have won six in a row and are looking to get their fourth straight win against the Phillies.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dodgers avoided a sweep against the Phillies last weekend by winning on Sunday and then swept the Diamondbacks in a four-game series.

They stayed hot on Friday when they won the opener 4-1. The Dodgers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after two innings and held the Phillies bats in check in the win.

Saturday, they will look to do it again and get a seventh straight win and clinch the series win.

The Phillies, though, are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and get the win.

The Phillies were playing well when they took three straight against the Dodgers on the road but have since lost four of five and have dropped down to 18-21 on the season.

Saturday, they will send Aaron Nola to the mound looking to snap the slide. Nola is just 1-4 on the year with a 3.64 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.