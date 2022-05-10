Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers go on the road to face Bryse Wilson and the Pirates today.

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball early on in the season. This season, they are 19-7 and have been dominant at home, going 10-2. They lead the NL West and follow just the Mets in the National League.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The pitching staff for Los Angeles holds a lot of the credit for the record. It currently has the best-combined ERA in the MLB and is also No. 1 in WHIP at 0.93.

Los Angeles swept a two-game series against the Giants and then a three-game series against the Cubs leading into this series.

The Pirates are riding the middle of the NL Central through 27 games at 11-16. They are seven games behind the Brewers for the lead in the division.

Pittsburgh is coming off of a series it wishes that it could forget losing two of three games to the worst team in baseball -- the Reds.

Bouncing back at home against a great team could be just the boost Pittsburgh needs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
