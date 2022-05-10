Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers go on the road to face Bryse Wilson and the Pirates today.

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball early on in the season. This season, they are 19-7 and have been dominant at home, going 10-2. They lead the NL West and follow just the Mets in the National League.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The pitching staff for Los Angeles holds a lot of the credit for the record. It currently has the best-combined ERA in the MLB and is also No. 1 in WHIP at 0.93.

Los Angeles swept a two-game series against the Giants and then a three-game series against the Cubs leading into this series.

The Pirates are riding the middle of the NL Central through 27 games at 11-16. They are seven games behind the Brewers for the lead in the division.

Pittsburgh is coming off of a series it wishes that it could forget losing two of three games to the worst team in baseball -- the Reds.

Bouncing back at home against a great team could be just the boost Pittsburgh needs.

