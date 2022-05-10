Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball early on in the season. This season, they are 19-7 and have been dominant at home, going 10-2. They lead the NL West and follow just the Mets in the National League.
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:
Game Date: May 10, 2022
Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV
The pitching staff for Los Angeles holds a lot of the credit for the record. It currently has the best-combined ERA in the MLB and is also No. 1 in WHIP at 0.93.
Los Angeles swept a two-game series against the Giants and then a three-game series against the Cubs leading into this series.
The Pirates are riding the middle of the NL Central through 27 games at 11-16. They are seven games behind the Brewers for the lead in the division.
Pittsburgh is coming off of a series it wishes that it could forget losing two of three games to the worst team in baseball -- the Reds.
Bouncing back at home against a great team could be just the boost Pittsburgh needs.
