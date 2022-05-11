Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Dodgers and Pirates face off in a rubber match of three-game series at PNC Park.

The Dodgers (20-8) got back on the winning track Tuesday, getting their seventh victory in eight games by drubbing the Pirates (12-17) in an 11-1 romp. Pittsburgh opened the series Monday with a 5-1 victory.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

The Dodgers saw double on Tuesday night, with Justin Turner belting three of LA's eight doubles in the game. It was one off the franchise record of nine and marks the most two-baggers in a game since the team moved from Brooklyn in 1958.

Turner finished with four hits and four RBIs, showing signs of life as he lifted his average from .168 to .200.

While the Dodgers haven't announced a starter for Wednesday's matinee, Pittsburgh is set to go with left-hander Dillon Peters. It is his third start of the season and he's coming off a rough outing at Cincinnati on Sunday when he faced four batters without recording an out.

In the 7-3 defeat, he took the loss as he was charged with four runs on a hit and three walks.

Peters' last start was May 4 in the first game of a doubleheader at Detroit. He allowed one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out four before coming out after 46 pitches, his longest outing.

