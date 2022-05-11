Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers and Pirates face off in a rubber match of three-game series at PNC Park.

The Dodgers (20-8) got back on the winning track Tuesday, getting their seventh victory in eight games by drubbing the Pirates (12-17) in an 11-1 romp. Pittsburgh opened the series Monday with a 5-1 victory.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dodgers saw double on Tuesday night, with Justin Turner belting three of LA's eight doubles in the game. It was one off the franchise record of nine and marks the most two-baggers in a game since the team moved from Brooklyn in 1958.

Turner finished with four hits and four RBIs, showing signs of life as he lifted his average from .168 to .200.

While the Dodgers haven't announced a starter for Wednesday's matinee, Pittsburgh is set to go with left-hander Dillon Peters. It is his third start of the season and he's coming off a rough outing at Cincinnati on Sunday when he faced four batters without recording an out.

In the 7-3 defeat, he took the loss as he was charged with four runs on a hit and three walks.

Peters' last start was May 4 in the first game of a doubleheader at Detroit. He allowed one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out four before coming out after 46 pitches, his longest outing.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) infielder Zach McKinstry (8) and infielder Hanser Alberto (17) celebrate the victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson19 seconds ago
MSU Softball
College Softball

Mississippi State vs. LSU stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
RED WINGS
Minor League Baseball

Red Wings vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

Indiana vs. Penn State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Cycling
Cycling

Stage 5: Catania to Messina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

Men's & Women's 2nd Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8), Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Padres stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs12 hours ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy