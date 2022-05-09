How to Watch Dodgers at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers aim for their seventh straight win in the series opener on Monday against the Pirates.

After sweeping the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their road trip in a three-game series against the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates who have lost eight of their last 11 games. Left-hander Julio Urias (2-1, 1.88 ERA) will get the start for the Dodgers, while lefty Dillon Peters (3-1, 2.16 ERA) gets the nod for the Pirates.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dodgers offense has been putting up runs in bunches during their current six-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 38-8. That has been spurred by right fielder Mookie Betts’ .350 average to go with two home runs and seven RBIs in May.

Betts had a field day in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Wrigley Field, going 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs. Betts hit a three-run double in the second inning to cap off a four-run rally, then later added a two-run bomb in the ninth inning to make it a 6-2 game.

The Pirates return home after a disappointing road swing that saw them drop three out of five to the Reds and Tigers. Their offense seems to be stuck under three runs. They score more than three, they win. In their last 10 games, they have not scored more than three runs in any loss and not scored under seven in any win.

Left fielder Ben Gamel has been one of the lone bright spots for the Bucs, hitting a blistering .550, including a current five-game hitting streak, with one home run and six RBIs in five May games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
